BSO: Man wanted, accused of cashing stolen check

Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are asking for help identifying a man they say was caught on video cashing a stolen business check.

Detectives say the man cashed the check on June 24 at 4:42 p.m. for a little more than $500 at La Yucateca II convenience store at 2565 East Texas Street in Bossier City.

The check did not belong to the man, according to deputies.

Just two days earlier on June 22, that business check along with jewelry, gaming systems and clothing was stolen from a home in Bossier Parish on Sweetwater Drive during a burglary.

Detectives say the burglary victim does not know the man who cashed the check and never authorized the check to be cashed.

The man seen cashing the stolen check in the surveillance video was wearing a red Bellaire Elementary hoodie.

Deputies say he drove off with an older man in what the store owner described as a black "police" type vehicle, possibly a black Crown Victoria.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this man or information about the burglary is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.

