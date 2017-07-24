Atlanta, TX mayor dies unexpectedly

The mayor of Atlanta, TX passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, according to City Manager David Cockrell.

Mayor Keith Crow served as Mayor since May 2006.

Cockrell says the loss was tremendous to the community and city staff/

Crow was described as a very active leader in the community, civic organization and in the church.

"Mayor Crow's live for his community was evident in all that he did," said Cockrell. "I worked with Keith for eight years and Atlanta was his passion. He was a hands-on mayor who enjoyed planning public improvements."

"Anyone who knew Keith loved his sense of humor, his laughter and love of life. I'm privileged to have worked with him, and honored to have been his friend."

Cockrell said the city council will work over the next 30 days to appoint a replacement on the board.

Viewing will be Thursday, July 27 at 5:00 p.m. at the Hanners Funeral Home at 103 W. Main St. Atlanta, Texas 75551.

The service will be Friday, July at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church at 306 Baker St. Atlanta, Texas 75551.

