FOUND: Missing ETX teen located in Illinois

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said a teen that was reported missing for nearly a week has been found.

Deputies say 15-year-old Stephanie Ree Grace was located in Casey, Illinois. She is now with her grandfather and is safe.

Officials say the last time she was seen was on Tuesday, July 18 at her house on Hwy. 80 in Longview.

