ETX deputies ask for help finding missing teen

She has a recent tattoo on her left shoulder that says “Ohana” with water colors behind it (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a teen that's been missing for nearly a week.

Deputies say 15-year-old Stephanie Ree Grace was last seen Tuesday, July 18 at her house on Hwy. 80 in Longview.

She is believed to be with an adult friend named Brittany Badgett.

She is described as being about 5’6”-5’7” tall, weighing about 140 lbs. with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

She has a recent tattoo on her left shoulder that says “Ohana” with water colors behind it, and possibly a nostril pierced on the right side.

Anyone with any information about Grace's location is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at 903-923-4000.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.