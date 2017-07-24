Bossier restaurant to give 10% of proceeds to injured teachers

Weeks before the start of school, officials say two Bossier City teachers are recovering in the hospital after being seriously wounded in a car accident.

Community rallies around 2 Bossier teachers hurt in wreck

Hulst fundraiser voucher. Must be given to server at restaurant. (Source: BPSB)

Janeanne and Maggie Hulst reportedly were headed home from San Antonio when they were involved in the wreck. (Source: GoFundMe)

A Bossier City restaurant is offering to give 10 percent of its proceeds to two teachers.

Janeanne Hulst and daughter Maggie were seriously injured in a car wreck earlier this month.

Management from River City Grille, located at 1903 Benton Road, says it will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from food and beverage sales on July 25-26.

Patrons must present a voucher, which can be found here.

Help teachers Janeanne and Maggie Hulst to a speedy recovery by eating at River City Grille today and tomorrow! https://t.co/XBWmAttSqa pic.twitter.com/Y6IqXhDXFo — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) July 25, 2017

Janeanne Hulst is one of the longest tenured teachers at Plantation Park Elementary.

Her daughter Maggie is a kindergarten teacher at Kerr Elementary.

A GoFundMe page also has been set up to help with their medical expenses.

