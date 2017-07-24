Bossier restaurant to give 10% of proceeds to injured teachers - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier restaurant to give 10% of proceeds to injured teachers

By Josh Roberson, Reporter
Janeanne and Maggie Hulst reportedly were headed home from San Antonio when they were involved in the wreck.
Hulst fundraiser voucher. Must be given to server at restaurant.
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A Bossier City restaurant is offering to give 10 percent of its proceeds to two teachers.

Janeanne Hulst and daughter Maggie were seriously injured in a car wreck earlier this month.

Management from River City Grille, located at 1903 Benton Road, says it will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from food and beverage sales on July 25-26.

Patrons must present a voucher, which can be found here.

Janeanne Hulst is one of the longest tenured teachers at Plantation Park Elementary.

Her daughter Maggie is a kindergarten teacher at Kerr Elementary.

A GoFundMe page also has been set up to help with their medical expenses.

