Man tased, arrested while police investigate separate robbery

Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >>
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
Swiss police say that five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following an incident in the northern city of Schaffhausen.More >>
Swiss police say that five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following an incident in the northern city of Schaffhausen.More >>