Man tased, arrested while police investigate separate robbery

Shreveport police tased and arrested a man after he ran from officers who were investigating an unrelated robbery Monday morning.

Police say they responded to an armed robbery just after 7 a.m. in the 2900 block of Milam Street between Alabama and Arkansas streets.

During that investigation, while police were searching for the gunman another man ran from officers and he was eventually tased.

Police say they found drugs on him and he now faces aggravated flight charges.

No description was given about the gunman in the original robbery case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

