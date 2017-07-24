SFD investigates after boarded up house catches fire

Shreveport Fire Department are investigating after a fire on Pierre Avenue (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A vacant home that was boarded up caught fire Monday morning.

Crews responded to the house in the 300 block of Pierre Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Firefighters say when they arrived there was heavy smoke visible coming from the house.

It took crews about 5 minutes to get the flames under control.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

