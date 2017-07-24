Rain, storms in Monday forecast - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Rain, storms in Monday forecast

By , KSLA StormTracker 12 Staff
(KSLA) -

Monday could hold rain and storms likely with highs in the 80s to near 90. 

We start the day with cloudy skies, light southwest winds and lows in the low to mid-70s. 

Rain and a few rumbles will increase, especially along and south of I-20. 

Some storms could be strong with gusty winds.

