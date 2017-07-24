Man robbed in driveway of his home

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for a gunman who robbed a man after hiding in his driveway Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Creswell Avenue.

Police say the gunman hid behind a car in the victim's driveway before approaching him with a gun and demanding money.

He got away with the victim's wallet and credit cards.

Police say the man stood about 5'9" with a medium build and was wearing a gray mask.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.