Teen injured after possibly shooting self in ankle

A teenager is recovering in the hospital after police say he may have shot himself on accident Monday morning.

Police responded just before 1 a.m. to the 1700 block of Point Coupee Drive in Shreveport.

When they got there police discovered a teenager had been shot in the ankle.

Police say he was not cooperating with their investigation.

The teen was taken to University Health where he is expected to be OK.

