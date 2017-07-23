Travel advisory: Use caution around bridgework in SWAR

Arkansas highway officials are advising motorists traveling Interstate 30 in Miller and Hempstead counties to be cautious.

There are three projects underway in the area.

Chief among them is construction of an I-30 bridge over Red River to replace the span built in 1967.

As work on the $37 million project nears completion, officials said travelers need to be on the lookout for changes in traffic flow.

"We are asking motorists to watch for traffic backups and delays," highway engineer Steve Frisbee said.

The bridge now is open eastbound traffic only, thus causing a lane shift for motorists.

Highway officials say they are working to finish the approach lanes to the span before it is opened to westbound traffic.

"Mostly, we are seeing backups in the late evenings and later in the week," Frisbee said. "We do want to encourage everybody to go to idrivearkansas.com when you get into the area so you can get through safely."

The bridgework has been ongoing for about two years.

"The good news is that all three projects are expected to be wrapping up over the next two to three months, or at least by the end of the year," Frisbee said.

