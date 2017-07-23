One person shot in both legs during fight in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

One person shot in both legs during fight in Shreveport

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12) (Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Police say they do not yet have a suspect but do have lots of witnesses to a shooting Sunday night in Shreveport.

It was reported at 7:34 p.m. at Jewella Avenue at Jackson Street, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

The shooting happened while two males were fighting outside Stop N' Fly, a convenience store in the 3100 block of Jewella Ave.

One male pulled out a gun and shot the other one in both legs, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The wounded person made it across a street, where he got in a car and was taken to University Health for treatment.

The shooting victim is expected to make a full recovery, Hines said.

