Law lets AR lottery retailers accept debit cards as of Aug. 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - People who buy lottery tickets in Arkansas soon will be able to purchase the tickets with debit cards instead of cash only.

A new law allowing retailers to accept debit cards takes effect Aug. 1.

But retailers are not required to accept debit cards.

And some say they won't because the law requires them to pay costs and fees.

