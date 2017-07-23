SLIDESHOW: Study ranks LA, AR among 10 most unlivable states - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Either the quality of life has improved in Arkansas or gotten worse in three states, including Louisiana and Oklahoma, over the past year.

That is according to the latest version of an annual list CNBC publishes that ranks Louisiana as the second worst state in terms of quality of life.

The Bayou State is worse than all states except Alabama, according to the rankings.

Also in the bottom five are Arkansas, which was dead last in 2016, and Oklahoma.

CNBC says it rates the states for overall livability based on their crime rate, attractions, air quality, health and health care and legal protections against discrimination.

When compared with CNBC's 2016 rankings, Louisiana fell from 47th place to 49th, Oklahoma held steady at 48th place and Arkansas improved from 50th place to 47th.

Following are the 10 states CNBC says have the worst livability scores.

1. Alabama 

  • 2017 Quality of life score: 83 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: inclusiveness, health, crime
  • Strength: air quality
  • Rank in 2016: No. 43

2. Louisiana 

  • 2017 quality of life score: 87 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: health, crime
  • Strength: attractions
  • Rank in 2016: No. 47

3. Oklahoma 

  • 2017 quality of life score: 91 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: health, attractions
  • Strength: air quality
  • Rank in 2016: No. 48

4. Arkansas 

  • 2017 quality of life score: 94 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: health, crime
  • Strength: air quality
  • Rank in 2016: No. 50

5. Missouri 

  • 2017 quality of life score: 99 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: crime, health, inclusiveness
  • Strength: attractions
  • Rank in 2016: No. 49

6. Indiana 

  • 2017 quality of life score: 102 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: inclusiveness, health
  • Strengths: air quality
  • Rank in 2016: No. 45

7. Mississippi 

  • 2017 quality of life score: 105 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: inclusiveness, health
  • Strengths: low crime rate, air quality
  • Rank in 2016: No. 44

9. Tennessee (Tie)

  • 2017 quality of life score: 107 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: crime, health
  • Strengths: air quality, attractions
  • Rank in 2016: No. 46

9. New Mexico (Tie)

  • 2017 quality of life score: 107 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: crime, air quality, health
  • Strength: attractions
  • Rank in 2016: No. 36

10. Kentucky  

  • 2017 quality of life score: 119 out of 300 points
  • Weaknesses: health, inclusiveness
  • Strength: low crime rate
  • Rank in 2016: No. 42

Click here to learn more about the rankings.

