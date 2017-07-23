SLIDESHOW: Study ranks LA, AR among 10 most unlivable states

Either the quality of life has improved in Arkansas or gotten worse in three states, including Louisiana and Oklahoma, over the past year.

That is according to the latest version of an annual list CNBC publishes that ranks Louisiana as the second worst state in terms of quality of life.

The Bayou State is worse than all states except Alabama, according to the rankings.

Also in the bottom five are Arkansas, which was dead last in 2016, and Oklahoma.

CNBC says it rates the states for overall livability based on their crime rate, attractions, air quality, health and health care and legal protections against discrimination.

When compared with CNBC's 2016 rankings, Louisiana fell from 47th place to 49th, Oklahoma held steady at 48th place and Arkansas improved from 50th place to 47th.

Following are the 10 states CNBC says have the worst livability scores.

1. Alabama

2017 Quality of life score: 83 out of 300 points

Weaknesses: inclusiveness, health, crime

Strength: air quality

Rank in 2016: No. 43

2. Louisiana

2017 quality of life score: 87 out of 300 points

Weaknesses: health, crime

Strength: attractions

Rank in 2016: No. 47

3. Oklahoma

2017 quality of life score: 91 out of 300 points

Weaknesses: health, attractions

Strength: air quality

Rank in 2016: No. 48

4. Arkansas

2017 quality of life score: 94 out of 300 points

Weaknesses: health, crime

Strength: air quality

Rank in 2016: No. 50

5. Missouri

2017 quality of life score: 99 out of 300 points

Weaknesses: crime, health, inclusiveness

Strength: attractions

Rank in 2016: No. 49

6. Indiana

2017 quality of life score: 102 out of 300 points

Weaknesses: inclusiveness, health

Strengths: air quality

Rank in 2016: No. 45

7. Mississippi

2017 quality of life score: 105 out of 300 points

Weaknesses: inclusiveness, health

Strengths: low crime rate, air quality

Rank in 2016: No. 44

9. Tennessee (Tie)

2017 quality of life score: 107 out of 300 points

Weaknesses: crime, health

Strengths: air quality, attractions

Rank in 2016: No. 46

9. New Mexico (Tie)

2017 quality of life score: 107 out of 300 points

Weaknesses: crime, air quality, health

Strength: attractions

Rank in 2016: No. 36

10. Kentucky

2017 quality of life score: 119 out of 300 points

Weaknesses: health, inclusiveness

Strength: low crime rate

Rank in 2016: No. 42

