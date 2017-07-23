Veterans being urged to sign up now to be able to shop online

Honorably discharged military veterans can check eligibility now for an online shopping benefit that goes into effect Nov. 11. (Source: U.S. Air Force)

Qualified military veterans are being encouraged to enroll now for a new benefit coming their way this fall.

Earlier this year, the Defense Department announced the offering of limited online military exchange shopping privileges to all honorably discharged military veterans of the military.

This is an online-only shopping benefit and does not grant on-base access.

The benefit goes into effect Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.

To prepare for that day, VetVerify.org as launched an initiative to confirm veterans' eligibility.

Potentially 13 million honorably discharged veterans could be eligible, the Defense Department reports.

Their inclusion would conservatively double the exchanges’ online presence, according to the department.

To check eligibility, veterans should log onto VetVerify.org and fill out the form.

VetVerify then will use information from the Defense Department's Defense Manpower Data Center records to determine eligibility.

If a veteran’s information is incomplete, the website will provide guidance on what to do next.

Once the benefit goes into effect, eligible veterans will be able to shop tax-free online at the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy exchange websites.

Veterans' new online shopping privileges exclude the purchase of uniforms, alcohol and tobacco products.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.