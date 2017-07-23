Greenwood officer remains in jail on domestic violence charge

A Greenwood, LA, police officer remains in an East Texas jail.

Watch KSLA News 12 Now at 4 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

Kevin Lee Ainsworth, 38, faces a charge of assault-family violence.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says he was arrested Saturday night at his home in the 3000 block of Strickland Springs Road about 17 miles east-southeast of in Marshall, Texas.

Ainsworth has posted a $15,000 bond.

But he remains in jail on a 48-hour hold as dictated by Texas law.

Once Ainsworth is released Tuesday, Greenwood Police Chief Shayne Gibson said he will be placed on paid administrative leave.

And over the next 60 days, the police chief said, his office will conduct its own internal investigation.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.