Greenwood officer remains in jail on domestic violence charge

Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
The "Purpose" stadium tour had been going since March 2016. Upcoming dates included some U.S. stops at AT&T Stadium, the Rose Bowl and Gillette Stadium.More >>
The "Purpose" stadium tour had been going since March 2016. Upcoming dates included some U.S. stops at AT&T Stadium, the Rose Bowl and Gillette Stadium.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.More >>
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.More >>
Banks said the first time this happened, about a year ago, someone shredded his American flag and ripped his Marine flag. He was determined not to let that happen again.More >>
Banks said the first time this happened, about a year ago, someone shredded his American flag and ripped his Marine flag. He was determined not to let that happen again.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>