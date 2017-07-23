Caddo detectives investigating death of 2-year-old girl - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Caddo detectives investigating death of 2-year-old girl

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12) (Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl. 

The child's family told sheriff's office investigators that she fell off the back of a hay wagon Saturday. 

The family reportedly went home and put the girl to bed. 

When an aunt got up in the middle of the night to check on her, detectives said, she reportedly found the girl unresponsive on the floor. 

The girl was taken to Willis -Knighton North after 4 a.m. Sunday. 

She died at the hospital.

The cause of her death has not been determined. 

