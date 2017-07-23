Shreveport police trying to identify two shoe thieves

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport Police investigators are trying to identify a pair of shoplifters caught on surveillance video last month.

It happened May 26 in at Rack Room Shoes in the 7000 block of Youree Drive.

Officers arrived and found out the two people entered the store at different times.

Police say one person stole a pair of boots and then got into a gold Honda with the other shoplifter.

Anyone who can identify the two people in the surveillance video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

