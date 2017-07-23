Shreveport police arrest 1, seek identities of 2 after attempted break-in

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport Police are trying to identify two men after arresting a third following an attempted break in at a pawn shop last week.

Police received the call July 15 from Max's Pawn Shop in the 8500 block of Linwood Avenue.

Officers on the scene reportedly saw three people running from the back of the business after they failed to get inside.

Police say they chased them and were able to capture 23-year-old D'Vonta Frierson with the help of a police K-9.

Frierson was charged with simple burglary and resisting an officer.

The two other people captured on surveillance video managed to get away.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

