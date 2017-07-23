Men charged after carrying firearms near Shreveport school

A pair of Shreveport men were arrested Thursday after they were reportedly seen carrying guns within a Firearm Free zone.

Police dispatch received a call from a neighbor who reportedly saw the men carrying guns down Thomas Street just before 6:30 p.m.

Officers found the men in front of Cherokee Park Elementary in the 400 block of Seneca Trail.

Police say 32-year-old Tony Johns was found carrying a .223 caliber rifle and what is described as a Mack 10 style handgun.

The other man, 28-year-old Laterrius Code, was reportedly carrying an AK-47 style rifle with a handgun.

Police say the men were legally possessing the firearms, but state laws restrict carrying firearms within 1,000 feet of a school.

Both Johns and Code were charged with carrying a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

