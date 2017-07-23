Man fatally shot in Shreveport, police investigating

Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
A story you saw first on News Leader 9 - The Lee County Coroner's office confirming a man was killed after he was struck by lightning while in a boat on Lake Harding.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
