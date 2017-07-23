Man fatally shot in Shreveport, police investigating

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of West 73rd Street.

Investigators believe the 56-year-old victim was approached by a man who was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

Police believe the unidentified man came into the victim's home and fired multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

