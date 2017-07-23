Authorities ID father of 8 slain on his 56th birthday

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on his 56th birthday.

Authorities have identified the slain man as Joseph "Lewis" Hubbard.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 600 block of West 73rd Street.

Investigators think Hubbard was approached outside by a man wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

Police think the unidentified man followed Hubbard into the residence, fired multiple times then fled the scene.

Hubbard's death leaves eight children without a father and makes a widow of his partner of 39 years.

Sunday was supposed to be the 25th anniversary of Hubbard receiving the house as a birthday gift from his wife.

No arrest has been made.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

