Authorities ID father of 8 slain on his 56th birthday

Joseph "Lewis" Hubbard (Source: Stringer family) Joseph "Lewis" Hubbard (Source: Stringer family)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on his 56th birthday.

Authorities have identified the slain man as Joseph "Lewis" Hubbard.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 600 block of West 73rd Street.

Investigators think Hubbard was approached outside by a man wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants. 

Police think the unidentified man followed Hubbard into the residence, fired multiple times then fled the scene. 

Hubbard's death leaves eight children without a father and makes a widow of his partner of 39 years.

Sunday was supposed to be the 25th anniversary of Hubbard receiving the house as a birthday gift from his wife.

No arrest has been made. 

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org. 

