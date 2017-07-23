Shreveport Aquarium shares update on construction

The Shreveport Aquarium shared an update on the continuing construction before it opens August 31.

A walk through video posted to the Shreveport Aquarium's Facebook page shows a lot of progress being made.

The tour shows detail work completed on the aquarium's rock pool and a new sea jelly tank.

Season tickets are on sale and available on the aquarium's website.

