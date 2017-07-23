In Bossier city a few Grand Masters were in attendance at The Martial Arts Self-Defense Seminar.



The Seminar was hosted by Hall of Famer Grand Master Rafael Medina and Master Bernard Grant.



So many well distinguished teachers in the building passing along knowledge in hopes of building the next Olympic athlete from Louisiana.



If you missed it don't worry it's coming back to the area very soon.

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.