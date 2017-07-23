Day 2 of the Khris Middleton Camp "Special Guest"

Shreveport police are hoping that the public can identify a person who tried to burglarize a business in February.More >>
Shreveport police are trying to identify two people who allegedly shoplifted from a JC Penney Department store and assaulted a store employee.More >>
Cleanup efforts are well underway in north Caddo Parish this weekend in Vivian after a coal train derailed shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Shreveport police are looking for a man and woman who allegedly robbed a woman just after midnight.More >>
A suspect who managed to escape Shreveport Police custody Friday night is behind bars.More >>
A homeowner escaped a fire Saturday morning in Blanchard. The home is a total loss.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport man who allegedly robbed his ex-girlfriend in February.More >>
It took the help of more than 20 firefighters to cut him out.More >>
It's been a violent year already in Shreveport, but in one of the city's toughest neighborhoods, there's a beacon of hope.More >>
In the last month, the North Bienville Fire Department has worked four major vehicle accidents where the drivers were not wearing seat belts.More >>
