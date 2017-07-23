Day 2 of the Khris Middleton Camp "Special Guest"

Day 2 of the Khris Middleton Basketball Camp at Huntington High School and he had a surprise guest for the campers.

"The Jet" Jason Terry was in the gym spreading words of encouragement to the youth.



He helped the Mavericks win a NBA championship back in 2011. Last season he played with Middleton and the Bucks.



Today he had a shootout with the campers .



The Camp is a two day event with some of the best coaches and players from the area teaching the fundamentals to the next generation.



Both Khris Middleton and Jason Terry so happy to be here.

"Family is a huge part of my life, without them I wouldn't be where I am today so it's great that I'm able to put on one in South Carolina where I'm from and come to Louisiana and put on another one," said Khris Middleton.

"It's always a blessing to be able to come into the community and text some of these kids because Shreveport doesn't have any NBA team and seeing Khris Middleton and myself," said Jason Terry.

