SPD searching for attempted burglar, caught on camera

Shreveport police are hoping that the public can identify a person who tried to burglarize a business in February.

On February 8, officers were sent to Dollar Mania in the 2200 block of Hollywood Avenue. On arrival, they noticed that the front door was shattered.

Police say that the owner told them that an unknown person tried to get into the store. The person didn't get in but did cause an extensive amount of damage to the building.

Officers were able to recover surveillance footage from that night.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the www.lockemup.org.

