SPD searching for attempted burglar, caught on camera

Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
A Shreveport man is in custody, accused of robbing of a Bossier City fast food restaurant and kidnapping a co-worker.More >>
A Shreveport man is in custody, accused of robbing of a Bossier City fast food restaurant and kidnapping a co-worker.More >>
People were shocked to see what looked like a beached whale washed up on the banks of the Seine River in Paris on Friday.More >>
People were shocked to see what looked like a beached whale washed up on the banks of the Seine River in Paris on Friday.More >>