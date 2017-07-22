CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SPD trying to ID two alleged shoplifters

Shreveport police are trying to identify two people who allegedly shoplifted from a JC Penney Department store and assaulted a store employee.

Police say it happened just before 6 p.m. on May 28 in the 7400 block of Youree Drive.

Officers took 66-year-old Minnie Davis into custody at the store.

Store management told police that the two unidentified people created a distraction while Davis put items in her purse, and then got away.

Investigators have released store surveillance video in hopes of someone recognizing the two others.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

