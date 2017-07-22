Police trying to ID people who beat, robbed a Shreveport mother

Shreveport police are looking for a man and woman who allegedly robbed a woman just after midnight.

It happened Saturday in the 900 block of Beauregard Drive.

Police say a mother and her children were coming home when a man and woman beat her up. The two reportedly took her iPhone and the keys to the house.

The man and woman drove away from the scene.

The mother was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police say the children were not injured.

No arrests have been made.

