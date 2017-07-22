Armed robbery suspect captured after escaping Shreveport Police - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Armed robbery suspect captured after escaping Shreveport Police custody

Posted by KSLA Staff
Peyton Smith, 19 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Peyton Smith, 19 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Police say they had Smith in the back of a patrol car when he managed to escape. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) Police say they had Smith in the back of a patrol car when he managed to escape. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A suspect who managed to escape Shreveport Police custody Friday night is behind bars.

Police say 19-year-old Peyton Smith was wanted in connection with a robbery that happened Thursday afternoon in the 8900 block of Bernay Drive.

The victim told police that Smith stole his gun from his car and used the gun to rob him.

The Shreveport Police Robbery Task Force arrested Smith for the armed robbery and firearm theft Friday.

Police say they had Smith in the back of a marked patrol car in the 9100 block of Walker Road when he managed to escape. 

Patrol officers arrested Smith just before midnight at a residence in the 8800 block of Hedges Drive. 

He is charged with one count each of armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon, theft of a firearm and simple escape. 

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved. 

