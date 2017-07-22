Homeowner escapes fire in Blanchard

No injuries were reported in the trailer fire. (Source: Semmie Buffin, KSLA News 12)

A homeowner escaped a fire Saturday morning in Blanchard.

Fire dispatch reports the fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 9600 block of Blanchard-Latex Road.

Firefighters tell us the fire started in the laundry room and spread to the front of the home.

At least 9 units from Caddo Fire Districts 1 and 7 responded.

According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported.

The home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

