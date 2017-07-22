Homeowner escapes fire in Blanchard - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Homeowner escapes fire in Blanchard

Posted by KSLA Staff
No injuries were reported in the trailer fire. (Source: Semmie Buffin, KSLA News 12) No injuries were reported in the trailer fire. (Source: Semmie Buffin, KSLA News 12)
BLANCHARD, LA (KSLA) -

A homeowner escaped a fire Saturday morning in Blanchard. 

Fire dispatch reports the fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 9600 block of Blanchard-Latex Road. 

Firefighters tell us the fire started in the laundry room and spread to the front of the home. 

At least 9 units from Caddo Fire Districts 1 and 7 responded. 

According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported. 

The home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

