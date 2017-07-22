Deputies arrest man accused of robbing ex-girlfriend

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport man who allegedly robbed his ex-girlfriend in February.

LeRoderick Davis, 27, turned himself after an arrest warrant was issued.

Davis is accused of robbing his ex-girlfriend on February 13 at her workplace on North Market Street. According to deputies, she arrived at work in a friend's car.

Davis reportedly grabbed her by the neck and pulled her from the car. Deputies say he took her purse and fled the scene.

The purse was later found in the street, but the woman's cell phone and credit card were reportedly missing.

Davis is charged with simple robbery. Bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.