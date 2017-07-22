Train derailment in Vivian closes two roads

Two roads in Vivian are closed after a coal train derailed. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

Two roads in Vivian closed Saturday morning after a train derailed overnight.

The Caddo 911 page shows it happened just before 1:00 a.m. on South Pine Street at the cross streets of Rebel Road and Williamson Way.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office dispatch, Highway 1 from Airport Road to Rebel Road is closed.

Dispatch also reports Highway 2 at Camp Road is also closed.

The derailment reportedly caused coal to spill on the roadway.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says Louisiana State Police has been notified.

