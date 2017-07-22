KCS releases statement, boil advisory issued in Vivian after train derails

The derailment reportedly caused coal to spill on the roadway. (Source: Semmie Buffin, KSLA news 12)

Two roads in Vivian are closed after a coal train derailed. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

Two roads in Vivian closed Saturday morning after a Kansas City Southern coal train derailed overnight, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Caddo 911 page shows it happened just before 1:00 a.m. on South Pine Street at the cross streets of Rebel Road and Williamson Way.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Highway 2 at Camp Road is closed.

The derailment reportedly caused coal to spill on the roadway.

Several homes and businesses in Vivian are under a boil advisory until further notice. Officials with the town of Vivian water system tell us the train knocked over fire hydrants when it derailed.

The boil advisory affects homes and businesses numbering from 917 to 947 on South Pine Street. The 100 block of Camp Road is also included in that boil advisory.

KCS released this statement about the train derailment:

At approximately 12:45 a.m. today, a southbound KCS train derailed 30 rail cars in Vivian, La. Some coal is on the ground. No injuries have been reported. No hazmat is involved. Crews are on the scene. Highway 2 at Highway 1 is temporarily closed and public traffic is being routed around. No estimate is available at this time as to when Highway 2 will reopen. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says Louisiana State Police has been notified.

No evacuations were reported.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.