Philly-based "SPARC" brings camp to town

Big day at Booker T. Washington High School today playing host to SPARC's basketball camp.

A massive turnout for the event from young athletes.

SPARC is an organization that brings awareness to asthma and offers solutions to help those in need get the physical activity.

Sonny Hill, basketball hall of famer, that had a hand in putting this all together and he said it's incredibly rewarding to see this kind of turnout.

""This is a great turnout. Not for basketball but it's a great turnout for us to measure our young people, particularly those who have asthma," said Hill. "It gives us an opportunity to have our medical people and a tremendous staff that we have to take them and their parents through the stations. Let them know that even though you may have asthma, there are ways you can deal with it, ways you can control it and ways you can actively be involved in activities like basketball or other sports."

