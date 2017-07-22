WNBA Star Alana Beard hosts Swim Camp

WNBA star and former Southwood great Alana Beard is coming off that solid performance in the WNBA finals that helped the Los Angeles Sparks win the Title.



Beard has been getting buckets for a long time now. Her jumper is wet like Cross Lake. Speaking of water, she's making sure young people know more about water safety with her Swim Safety Camp.

She will be learning to swim along with the campers.

"It feels good to comeback to my hometown and to be able to give back and do something that I'm interested in with this group of kids," said Beard. "I'm pretty excited about learning how to swim with this group of kids and teaching water safety and emphasizing the importance of it all."

"Obviously when I was young, someone gave me a chance to learn things. I've always kept it in my heart in my mind to come back and give back whether I'm in Shreveport or Spain or Europe. Wherever I am, I wanna give back. I wanna help younger kids be where I am because it took a group to get me to where I am. It's important to me in that sense," said Beard.

