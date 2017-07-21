Khris Middleton's 2017 Basketball Camp

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton held his annual basketball camp at Huntington High School in Shreveport.

Middleton spent his summers here in Shreveport as a youngster playing basketball in this area.



Now he's doing big things with the Milwaukee Bucks he's decided to give back. Over 150 young athletes attended the camp.



Different basketball programs and several High school coaches were in the building teaching the fundamentals.

"It's the basic fundamentals the passing drills and defensive slides, It's not what you see NBA players do but that's how you build on your game starting from the bottom and building it up," said Middleton. "I think the main thing is just taking care of your business man knowing your priorities and time management, those are the most important things just how to be an adult and grow up. I'm playing a game out here but its a real world and I"ll use basketball to get to other opportunities."

