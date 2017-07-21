John Bachman new Red River Coach

Red River has a new Head Football Coach.



Red Rivers new Head coach Scott Hale resigned on Tuesday and that put his assistant in the driver seat.



Coach John Bachman's accepted the position as head coach. He has won a few high school state championships.



Bachman interviewed for the head coaching job at Red River this summer but didn't get the position.



He says he doesn't call the plays he just runs them.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity. If I would have thought this was the way it was going to unfold, I would have told you not in a million years but I've learned a long time ago that God's got a plan," said Bachman. "I stand before the kids and I tell them all the time and you know this last 6 or 7 months I've had to practice what I preach so if God's going to move me in as the head coach right now, then he's going to take care of all the things I need and that's my statement on it. I'm going to go in there and love those kids like I did at Katy, Evangel and Calvary."

