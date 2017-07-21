2 Shreveport police horses retire after 10 years on patrol

Shreveport police announced two of their long-time horses are retiring from action after years of hard work on Thursday.

Police Cpl. Ryan Owens has worked alongside the two horses, Duke and Morgan, during his time on the force.

He says both horses are in their late 20’s and spent more than 10 years on patrol with officers.

Both horses were always trustworthy and helped in many situations like crowd control issues, according to Owens. Duke has responded to shooting incidents during his career.

The horses are healthy as they enter retirement.

“They both reached a point in their life where health problems could start to arise, and we wanted to retire them before that happens and let them live out their lives and enjoy themselves a little bit,” said Owens.

Shreveport police will have 8 horses on the force now that Duke and Morgan are retiring.

The horses will both be adopted into good homes and the Shreveport Police Department is currently in the process of training a recruit.

