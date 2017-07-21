Armed robbery suspect on the loose from Shreveport police

A suspect is on the loose Friday night after Shreveport police tried to arrest a person wanted for armed robbery.

More than a dozen police units responded to Walker Road between Cedar Creek Drive and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop around 7 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police Cpl. Angie Willhite said the suspect took off running when detectives tried to make an arrest.

Police are combing the area with K9 units trying to find the person.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

