Giant 'garage sale' Saturday to help missionary's family

Zach Wilson, a husband and father of two, has been detained in Guatemala since March. (Source: Zach Wilson family)

This was supposed to be a big day for Keithville missionary Zach Wilson. A court hearing was scheduled, but then canceled, down in Guatemala Friday. It comes four months after authorities detained and later arrested Wilson at the airport as he tried to return home.

The entire ordeal began during an airport screening when hunting ammunition was discovered in Wilson's backpack.

Back here at home, the community is raising money for Wilson's family by holding a what's described as a giant 'garage sale.'

All the stuff gathered together and displayed on tables at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Buncombe Road in southwest Shreveport has been donated by dozens of people through Thursday and Friday.

And from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, July 22, it all goes up for sale to help the Wilson family and their mounting bills.

There's everything from dolls to dresses and everything in-between. But what strikes the Wilson family the most is the huge outpouring of support from the community.

Organizers aren't giving an exact fundraising goal but hope to raise thousands of dollars.

