Giant garage sale on Saturday intends to help missionary's family

Zach Wilson, a husband and father of two, has been detained in Guatemala since March. (Source: Zach Wilson family)

A community is banding together to raise funds for a Ketihville man's family for his safe return home.

Organizers are holding a huge 'garage sale' at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Buncombe Road in Shreveport to raise money for Zach Wilson's family.

The event will be held tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds are going to Wilson's family and their mounting bills.

All the items gathered has been donated by dozens of people and organizers hope to raise thousands of dollars.

A court hearing in Guatemala was scheduled on Friday for Wilson but then canceled on Friday. It comes four months after Guatemalan authorities detained and later arrested Wilson at the airport as he tried to return home. He was only supposed to be in the country for a week.

During an airport screening when hunting ammunition was discovered in Wilson's backpack. His family says it was an honest mistake and he forgot the ammunition was in there from a prior hunting trip back home.

Wilson's family has started a petition to get a response from the White House and a GoFundMe page to raise money for Zach's legal fees, medical care in Guatemala, as well as help with family expenses back here at home.

