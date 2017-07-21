Texarkana police seek to ID suspects caught on camera using stolen credit cards

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Texarkana Police Department. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Police are trying to identify this person who allegedly stole someone's credit card. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Police in Texarkana are hoping to identify two men caught on security cameras using credit and debit cards stolen from cars around Bowie County.

The two people reportedly used stolen credit and debit cards belonging to two different victims. According to police, the victims had their wallets stolen during vehicle burglaries on July 11.

Both victims live in Bowie County, but police say the stolen cards were used in New Boston and Texarkana, Arkansas and Texas.

Detectives believe the people using the stolen cards are driving a mid-size silver 4-door car.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

