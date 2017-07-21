SPECIAL COVERAGE: Solar eclipse 2017 in the ArkLaTex

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.

In towns and cities along the path of the solar eclipse, some school districts are seizing the opportunity for ready-made science lessons.

The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years tracked from coast-to-coast on Monday, dimming the skies just enough to be noticeable in the ArkLaTex.

But it was still enough to inspire wonder, as crescents cast in the shadows of the eclipse flickered on the ground through tree branches.

@KSLA, we got a couple of AWESOME shots of the Solar Eclipse today!!! Also, we just used a black trash bag!!#SolarEclispe2017 pic.twitter.com/IGI5BLSMOc — Joni Villiard (@jonivilliard) August 21, 2017

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun and casts a shadow across the surface of the Earth. When the moon only covers a portion of the sun it's known as a partial solar eclipse.

The moon began to pass in front of the sun for those viewing from the ArkLaTex at 11:46 a.m. EST and reached maximum coverage of 79% at 1:17 p.m.

For just a few minutes in a narrow strip from Oregon to South Carolina, the moon totally covered the disk of the sun turning what would normally be a bright afternoon into something more reminiscent of a full moon at night.

For more information

Next total solar eclipse

This won't be the only total solar eclipse in the near future. Another one will happen on April 8th in 2024 and it will be even more spectacular than this one here in the ArkLaTex. The path of totality will include the northern ArkLaTex in areas near and north of I-30.

