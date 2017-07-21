LIVE STREAMING COVERAGE: Solar eclipse 2017

The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.

The first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years will track from coast-to-coast on Monday.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun and casts a shadow across the surface of the Earth. When the moon only covers a portion of the sun it's known as a partial solar eclipse.

That's what we'll see in the ArkLaTex.

On August 21st starting at 11:46 a.m. EST the moon will begin to pass in front of the sun.

For just a few minutes in a narrow strip from Oregon to South Carolina, the moon will totally cover the disk of the sun turning what would normally be a bright afternoon into something more reminiscent of a full moon at night.

While we won't be in the path of totality here in the ArkLaTex at the peak of eclipse the moon will cover around 80% of the sun.

What the eclipse will look like in the ArkLaTex

Shreveport/Bossier City

Eclipse starts: 11:46 am

Maximum eclipse (79% of sun covered): 1:17 pm

Eclipse ends: 2:46 pm

Here's what it will look like at maximum eclipse:

Texarkana

Eclipse starts: 11:45 am

Maximum eclipse (82% of sun covered): 1:16 pm

Eclipse ends: 2:44 pm

View at maximum eclipse:

Natchitoches

Eclipse starts: 11:49 am

Maximum eclipse (77% of sun covered): 1:20pm

Eclipse ends: 2:48 pm

View at maximum eclipse:

To see what the eclipse will look like in your exact location head to timeanddate.com and search for your town name.

Viewing the eclipse

Even during an eclipse, it is not safe to look at the sun. Your eyes can be damaged, perhaps permanently, if you're not using something to filter out the sun's harmful rays. A solar eclipse can only be safely viewed by using special eclipse glasses or other glass or lenses designed to protect your sight. Regular sunglasses are not a substitute for these special glasses or lenses.

You can make a simple pinhole projector to see the eclipse using 2 pieces of thin cardboard or paper. You can find instructions for doing this here.

For more information

Next total solar eclipse

This won't be the only total solar eclipse in the near future. Another one will happen on April 8th in 2024 and it will be even more spectacular than this one here in the ArkLaTex. The path of totality will include the northern ArkLaTex in areas near and north of I-30.

Seeing either eclipse though will be weather dependent. One thing we're all hoping for: clear skies!

