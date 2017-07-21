CPSO: ETX man arrested after showing up to meet 14-year-old for sex

An East Texas man is behind bars in Caddo Parish when he allegedly planned to meet and have sex with a 14-year-old girl he met online — only to find out "she" was a male detective with the sheriff's office.

Robert T. Morgan, 20, of San Augustine is charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Morgan placed an ad online asking to meet a female of any age, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Caddo Sheriff's Detective Jared Marshall responded to the ad posing as a 14-year-old girl, which Morgan then responded with sexually inappropriate messages to Marshall's persona.

Morgan then drove to Shreveport to meet the "girl" with the intent of having sex with her, according to CPSO. He was taken into custody in the 6200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

He has been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.