Shreveport man behind bars accused of selling drugs

An investigation by the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit landed a Shreveport man behind bars for allegedly selling drugs.

The narcotics unit arrested 48-year-old Shelton Monroe after getting a warrant to search his home.

Agents with the unit reportedly seized the following from Monroe's home in the 3500 block of Valley View Drive:

480 grams of marijuana

$293.00 cash

25.6 grams of crack cocaine

31.8 grams of powder cocaine

16 dosage units of Morphine

A handgun

Monroe was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count each of the following charges:

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a schedule I narcotic (Marijuana) with intent to distribute.

Possession of a schedule II (cocaine) with intent to distribute.

Possession of Schedule II (Morphine) with the intent to distribute

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

