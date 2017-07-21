Shreveport man behind bars accused of selling drugs - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport man behind bars accused of selling drugs

Agents reportedly found the following at the home of Shelton Monroe. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

An investigation by the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit landed a Shreveport man behind bars for allegedly selling drugs. 

The narcotics unit arrested 48-year-old Shelton Monroe after getting a warrant to search his home. 

Agents with the unit reportedly seized the following from Monroe's home in the 3500 block of Valley View Drive: 

  • 480 grams of marijuana 
  • $293.00 cash
  • 25.6 grams of crack cocaine
  • 31.8 grams of powder cocaine
  • 16 dosage units of Morphine
  • A handgun

Monroe was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count each of the following charges: 

  • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a schedule I narcotic (Marijuana) with intent to distribute. 
  • Possession of a schedule II (cocaine) with intent to distribute. 
  • Possession of Schedule II (Morphine) with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. 

