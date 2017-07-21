WATCH NOW: First White House press briefing since Spicer resignation

The first White House press briefing is under way since the resignation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Spicer resigned Friday morning just as the White House hired Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

"It's been an honor and a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and this amazing country. I will continue my service through August," Spicer said on Twitter.

