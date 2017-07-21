Sarah Sanders replaces Spicer as press secretary

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary in the Trump White House's latest shakeup. (Source: CBS News)

New York financier Anthony Scaramucci has been formally named White House communications director and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary in the Trump White House's latest shakeup.

The announcement came during the first White House press briefing since the appointments were announced Friday morning and just hours after the resignation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Read my full statement on the appointment of @SHSanders45 as the new @WhiteHouse Press Secretary. #arpx pic.twitter.com/MbzbF8Hu0e — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) July 21, 2017

Trump says in a statement read by Sanders that he's "grateful" for departing press secretary Sean Spicer's "work on behalf of my administration and the American people."

