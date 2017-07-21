Brothers arrested, accused of cheating at Shreveport casino; dealer wanted

Two Bossier City brothers are behind bars accused of cheating at a Shreveport casino and police are looking for the dealer they believe was in on the scheme.

Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Gaming Section say surveillance footage caught 29-year-old Deaudra Hart and 33-year-old Hilton Hart cheating at the Eldorado Casino back in January with the help of a dealer identified as LaCharle Lewayne Scott.

Investigators say the dealer used his thumb to separate the top card from the rest of the deck, giving the Harts an unfair advantage.

The investigation led the warrants being issued for all 3 on charges of cheating and swindling. The Harts were booked into Bossier Max after turning themselves in Thursday morning. Bond is set at $5,000 for each. Scott is still wanted.

State police say it happened for 25 separate hands and allowed the Harts to cash out a total of $23,000.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.