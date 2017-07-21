Brothers arrested, accused of cheating at Shreveport casino; dealer wanted

Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
A Galliano man was arrested Thursday, accused of raping a toddler.More >>
A Galliano man was arrested Thursday, accused of raping a toddler.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing death of a woman as a domestic dispute.More >>
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing death of a woman as a domestic dispute.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ban American citizens from traveling to North Korea following the death of university student Otto Warmbier.More >>