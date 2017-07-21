2 arrested, 1 wanted accused of cheating at Shreveport casino

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Gaming Section issued warrants for 3 people after they say surveillance footage showed them cheating at a Shreveport casino.

It happened on January 10 at the Eldorado Casino in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway.

The dealer, identified as LaCharle Lewayne Scott, is accused of using his right thumb to separate the top card from the rest of the deck allowing Deaudra and Hilton Hart to see the hole card.

State police say it happened for 25 separate hands and allowed the Harts to cash out a total of $23,000.

Warrants for all three were issued for charges of cheating and swindling.

Deaundra and Hilton Hart turned themselves into the Bossier Parish Jail.

Police say they have not found LaCharlie Scott and he still wanted.

